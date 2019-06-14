Transit Dedicated Pride Vessel is shuttling around NYC Ferry commuters The Pride Vessel launched Friday, with rainbow designs that can be seen from shore. Photo Credit: Courtesy of NYCEDC By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated June 14, 2019 12:38 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email New York City knows how to rock the boat. To join in the celebration of WorldPride 2019 and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, the city is dedicating an NYC Ferry as the Pride Vessel. The boat, which officially launches Friday, is decorated with colorful designs, bearing the official WorldPride "City Host" brand "Pride.Uncontained" so it can be seen from the shore and to those who ride it. The Pride Vessel is, NYCEDC president and CEO James Patchett said, a "visible symbol" of the city's commitment to inclusivity and diversity. With that in mind, the plan is to rotate it across all six NYC Ferry routes through early July. The ship is a recognition of Pride Month that "further cements New York City’s place as the most diverse and accepting city in the world, Councilman Ritchie J. Torres said. "We continue to showcase our support for LGBTQ individuals in festive and creative ways, and the Pride Vessel is a great example." You can catch the ferry at any one of these landings. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Pride Train posters return with more inclusive messagesThis year, the posters feature a variety of color patterns, each representing a different LGBTQ flag. Pride Month: Complete coverageFrom the political to the party-minded, the city offers myriad ways to celebrate. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.