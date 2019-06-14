New York City knows how to rock the boat.

To join in the celebration of WorldPride 2019 and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, the city is dedicating an NYC Ferry as the Pride Vessel.

The boat, which officially launches Friday, is decorated with colorful designs, bearing the official WorldPride "City Host" brand "Pride.Uncontained" so it can be seen from the shore and to those who ride it.

The Pride Vessel is, NYCEDC president and CEO James Patchett said, a "visible symbol" of the city's commitment to inclusivity and diversity. With that in mind, the plan is to rotate it across all six NYC Ferry routes through early July.

The ship is a recognition of Pride Month that "further cements New York City’s place as the most diverse and accepting city in the world, Councilman Ritchie J. Torres said. "We continue to showcase our support for LGBTQ individuals in festive and creative ways, and the Pride Vessel is a great example."

You can catch the ferry at any one of these landings.