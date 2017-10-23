Prospect Park will be permanently car-free, the mayor announced Monday.

Vehicles won’t be allowed along the entire loop of the park beginning Jan. 2, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

The park recently reopened to cars during morning rush hours, following a car-free pilot program over the summer that had support from local politicians and community members.

A preliminary analysis of the car-free trial shows that closing the park to traffic did not add significant delays to alternative driving routes, the mayor’s office said.

Additionally, the city received petitions with more than 1,100 signatures calling for a return to a car-free park at all times.

“Restoring Prospect Park as a car-free oasis will improve the lives of the millions who use this park today and of generations to come,” de Blasio said in a statement.

The Department of Transportation estimates that people running, walking or riding bikes outnumber cars during morning rush hours by 1,000 to 300, the mayor’s office said.