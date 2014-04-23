Q train to run local late night

Late-night riders on the Broadway line will soon be able to catch the Q train.

Late-night riders on the Broadway line will soon be able to catch the Q train, New York City Transit announced Wednesday.

Beginning in December, the Q train will hit local stops in Manhattan between midnight and 6:30 a.m. The train currently runs express and skips five stops from Prince Street to 49th Street.

“As we saw increased ridership at local stations along the Broadway Line, it simply made sense to provide these customers with more service,” said NYCT President Carmen Bianco.

The MTA expects riders at local Broadway stations would see travel times cut by an average of six minutes. For riders that catch the Q at express stops, their ride will be about a minute longer, but the MTA said there are passengers who would no longer have to walk to an express stop to catch the train.

The new overnight service will cost the MTA $73,000 a year.