Second Avenue line, W train depicted in new MTA subway map

A subway map that includes a portion of the Second Avenue subway line, as well as the addition of the W train, was released by the MTA after its board meeting Wednesday night.

The map shows the new Q train stations at 72nd, 86th and 96th streets along Second Avenue, which is the first portion of the line scheduled to open in December 2016. It also adds the W train in Queens and Manhattan.

The MTA voted Wednesday to revive the W train beginning in November of this year. It will run local between Whitehall Street in Manhattan and Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard in Queens on weekdays. The Q train would temporarily stop at 57th Street before the Second Avenue line opens and the N train would run express in Manhattan.

MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said new maps will be printed closer to the implementation day, but did not provide a specific day when the maps will be available.

The official opening day for the Second Avenue line has not been set yet, and the map could change before it is printed, a source said.