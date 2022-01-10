BREAKING: Signal worker struck by subway in Greenwich Village

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A transit worker was struck by a train in Greenwich Village Sunday night, and was rushed to the hospital with injuries.

The signal helper was part of a crew performing routine work near the Eighth Street Station on the N, Q, and R, lines at 8:53 p.m. when a northbound Q train struck him on the express track, according to a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

His fellow workers pulled the power after the incident and paramedics brought the worker to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Service was out for just over half an hour until 9:26 p.m. and New York City Transit’s office of system safety is investigating the incident, according to the transit spokesman.

N Q R trains are delayed in both directions while emergency teams are responding to someone who was struck by a train at 8 St-NYU. — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) January 10, 2022

This story is breaking, check back later for more information.