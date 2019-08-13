Big weekend services outages are coming to the 1, 2 and 3 subway lines these next two weekends as the MTA wraps up a rehabilitation project uptown.

Service on the lines will be completely shuttered between Harlem and downtown Brooklyn, beginning late evenings Aug. 16 through 19 and again in the evenings of Aug. 23 through 26.

Those weekends the 1 will be suspended from 137th Street and South Ferry stations, with service operating from Van Cortlandt Park-242nd Street to 137th Street.

The 2 train will run between Wakefield-241st Street and Flatbush Avenue via the Lexington Avenue line’s express tracks.

The service changes come at the tail end of an MTA project to replace the switches and tracks between the northbound express and local tracks around the 96th Street station interlocking.

"We have intense and essential work to maintain the reliability and safety of the track switches north of the 96 St 123 station. The switches were last replaced in 1990, and are near the end of their useful life,” the MTA stated on its site detailing the service changes. “Switches allow us to move trains between the uptown express and local tracks north of 96 St station. We lose vital flexibility for our operations when it malfunctions. It is a critical part of our infrastructure.”

During the weekend outages the MTA will alter service along the 4, 5, D, M lines as well as the Times Square shuttle to accommodate diverted passengers. It will also add service to the M104, M5 and M7 bus routes alongside three new shuttles funneling riders to the 110th Street station of the C line, where M service will also be rerouted:

One shuttle will run between 137th Street on the 1 line and the 110th Street station of the C line, making stops at the 1 line’s 125th Street, 116th Street and 110th Street stations.

A second shuttle will run between the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station of the 2, 4 and 5 lines and the C line’s 110th Street station, making stops at 145th Street, 134th Street, 125th Street and Central Park North stations of the 2 and 3 lines.

The third shuttle will run between 148th Street of the 3 line and 110th Street of the C line, with stops at 145th Street, 134th Street, 125th Street and Central Park North stations of the 2 and 3 lines.