Transit

Major subway service disruptions coming to A, C, E lines for overnight repairs

The weeknight disruptions are part of the MTA's FastTrack repairs program.

MTA FastTrack repairs will snarl weeknight service on

MTA FastTrack repairs will snarl weeknight service on the A, C and E lines next week. Photo Credit: Lauren Cook

By Nicole Rosenthal and Lauren Cook Nicole.Rosenthal@amny.com, lauren.cook@amny.com
Subway riders who rely on the A, C and E lines should prepare for some significant overnight service changes next week.

A trains will run local and will be rerouted via the D line between 59th Street–Columbus Circle and Herald Square, then via the F line between Herald Square and Jay Street–MetroTech, according to the MTA.

E trains, meanwhile, will run on the F line between 21st Street–Queensbridge and Second Avenue, where trains will originate and terminate instead of the World Trade Center. Trains will not run between West Fourth Street and the World Trade Center.

C train service will end early, the MTA said, so riders should take the A instead.

The disruptions, part of the MTA's FastTrack repairs program, will take place between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., Monday through Friday. The work will pause for the weekend and then pick back up during the same times the following week, from March 25 to 29.

There will be free shuttle buses that connect Court Square-23rd Street, 21st Street-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza.

