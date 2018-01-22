An apparent power loss temporarily canceled train service on the M line Monday afternoon, and disrupted service on several other lines, according to the MTA.

There was no M train service between Delancey Street-Essex Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue, but by 3 p.m. it had been restored with delays, according to the agency.

The service disruption appeared to be the result of a Con Edison power outage, which caused a signal failure in Queens at about 2 p.m., according to the MTA.

A Con Edison spokesman said a voltage dip affected the signals, but did not affect area homes or businesses. A crew was heading to Queens to address the problem, he said.

Disrupted lines included the F — which had trains holding in stations from 21st Street-Queensbridge to Jamaica-179th Street in both directions — northbound trains running on the G line, E trains stopping along the C line, and R trains stoping along the Q line.

By 3 p.m., service had resumed on the E, F, M and R lines with delays in both directions on each, according to the MTA.