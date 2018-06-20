One commuter was injured Wednesday afternoon during a partial ceiling collapse in the Brooklyn Borough Hall subway station, according to the FDNY.

The ceiling fell at around 3:20 p.m. on the northbound platform of the 4 and 5 lines, forcing trains to bypass the station. Some southbound 5 trains are stopping along the 2 line between the 149th Street-Grand Concourse and Nevins Street stations and some southbound 5 trains will end at Bowling Green, according to the MTA.

Photos show debris on the platform and damaged overhead lights hanging askew. The commuter’s injury was minor, an FDNY spokesperson said.

“I heard a loud bang, I turn around, and a part of the ceiling COLLAPSED. This was on the Manhattan bound 4/5 train platform near the front end,” Eric Chan wrote on Twitter. “There was a lady standing close to the platform edge and her suitcase got knocked over from the debris, I hope she’s okay.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the ceiling to collapse. The MTA has not responded to a request for comment.