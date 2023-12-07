Tanker truck overturns at JFK Airport, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel on tarmac

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Thousands of gallons of fuel spilled onto the tarmac at John F. Kennedy Airport Thursday after a tanker truck overturned in a cargo area near one of the runways.

A tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of jet fuel overturned in JFK’s Cargo Area A, near Runway 13R-31L, at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday, the FDNY and Port Authority reported. It’s unclear what caused the tanker to overturn, but the incident caused about 4,000 gallons of fuel to spill onto the tarmac.

About 60 FDNY and EMS personnel responded to the scene, along with Haz-Mat crew. The Port Authority Police and FDNY have been dousing the scene in firefighting foam, and cleanup efforts are underway at the spill site.

No injuries were reported from the incident, the Fire Department said. A Port Authority spokesperson said the spill took place away from JFK air traffic operations and did not impact the runway or any flights.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation, the Port Authority said.

Additional reporting by Bill Parry

This is a developing story, check back later for updates