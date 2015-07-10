No subway service at six stations Friday due to ticker tape parade

4/5 riders in particular should take note.

Trains will not run at six subway stops along the route of Friday’s ticker-tape parade for the U.S. women’s soccer team to avoid overcrowding at stations, the MTA said.

An hour before the parade starts at 11 a.m., there will be no service at the Fulton Street stop on the 4 and 5, or on the A and C.

Trains will also not stop at the 4 and 5 line’s Wall Street station, City Hall on the R, and Chambers Street on the A and C.

The E line’s World Trade Center stop will not have transit service, and the E train route will end at Canal Street.

The MTA wants riders instead to use the R train’s Rector Street and Cortlandt Street stops, or take the 1 and the R to the South Ferry-Whitehall Street station. It is also recommending that straphangers take the 2 or 3 to Wall Street and Fulton Street, and the 4, 5, 6 to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall.

The J train to Chambers Street will also be available for riders during the parade.

Bus service on Broadway in Lower Manhattan will also be moved to Water Street as of 9 a.m., the MTA added.

Buses going uptown on Greenwich Street, Trinity Place, and Church Street will go along the Bowery, St. James Place, Pearl Street, and Water Street.

The LIRR will add sixteen extra trains–six heading towards the city between 9 and 10 a.m., and ten heading east between 2 and 4 p.m.

Metro-North will have four extra trains split between the morning and evening on the Hudson and New Haven lines.

Drivers who brave the congestion and decide to use the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. will be directed onto West Street or to the Battery Park underpass to the FDR, the MTA said.