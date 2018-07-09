The first half of 2018 marked the lowest number of traffic deaths in any six-month period in city history, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday as he fights to preserve the school-zone speed camera program.

There were 81 traffic deaths recorded through June — the lowest since last year, when 93 fatalities were recorded in the same period. The drop is part of a larger, continual decline in traffic deaths since de Blasio launched his Vision Zero traffic safety program in 2014, according to city data.

De Blasio touted the numbers as a way to put more pressure on state lawmakers who control the fate of the school-zone speed camera program. The program is a key Vision Zero initiative and one that will expire on July 25 unless the State Senate takes action.

“The state Senate’s failure to act on speed cams puts this progress, and the lives of school children, at risk. They must act now — lives are at stake,” de Blasio said in a statement.

As national traffic fatalities rise, de Blasio has credited Vision Zero for driving city deaths to historic lows. The initiative relies on a combination of enforcement, street redesign and public education, and borrows largely from many of the practices and policies from the previous Bloomberg administration, such as expanding the city’s bike lane network and improving or increasing space for pedestrians.

Compared with the first six months of last year, traffic deaths have dropped or remained flat across all travel modes except motorcycles, according to de Blasio’s office. Bicycling deaths have fallen from 10 to 7; motor vehicle deaths have dropped from 27 to 15 and pedestrian fatalities remained unchanged, at 47. Motorcycling deaths rose from 11 to 12.

The state controls the city’s school-zone speed camera program, which issues $50 tickets to the vehicles of drivers caught speeding near schools during school hours. The city is allowed to operate the cameras within any 140 school zones, but the authorizing legislation will expire in 16 days. While the state Assembly voted to approve a bill to extend the program and expand it to 290 school zones, the Senate failed to vote on its version of the bill before the legislative session ended last month.

With summer school in session, De Blasio has urged Senate lawmakers to return to Albany and pass the bill.

“No loss of life on our streets is acceptable,” de Blasio’s statement continued. “Under Vision Zero, we have made enormous strides toward safer streets for all, with traffic fatalities declining for the past four-and-a-half-years. But we will never rest on our laurels, and will keep fighting for the safety of our fellow New Yorkers.”