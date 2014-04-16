TWU asks for Cuomo’s intervention in negotiations with MTA

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Photo Credit: Nina Ruggiero

The Transport Workers Union Local 100 yesterday asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo to “personally intervene” in its contract negotiations with the MTA where “significant stumbling blocks remain.”

In a letter to Cuomo, TWU President John Samuelsen said while there was some progress in conversations with MTA chief Tom Prendergast, the governor’s presence is needed to settle the contract dispute.

A source familiar with the negotiations said all major issues, including wages and health care, are still open.

“Absent your intervention, I do not see a path to resolving a number of difficult issues,” Samuelsen wrote.

The TWU, representing 34,000 New York City Transit employees, has been without a contract for two years. The union is asking for raises, but the MTA is refusing to offer them without concessions on work rules and health care contributions. The MTA’s budget relies on three years of “net-zero” wages. The MTA, an independent authority run by state appointees, declined to comment on the TWU’s request. A rep for Cuomo did not provide comment Wednesday night.

Samuelsen noted that Cuomo had stepped in to settle a lockout of Con Ed workers in 2012.

“Quite frankly, I believe that your input is essential now if we are to reach a deal with the MTA,” he said.