Transit U.S. Open transit guide: Subway, LIRR information for the tennis tournament If you're heading to Queens to catch all the action, here's what you should know before you go. The U.S. Open is being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park through Sept. 8. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Heiman By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated August 26, 2019 2:37 PM As thousands of tennis fans flock to Queens for the U.S. Open, MTA officials and tournament organizers are urging people to leave their cars at home and take mass transit. The tournament, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, began Monday and runs through Sept. 8. If you're heading to Queens to catch all the action, here's what you should know before you go. Subway If you want to take the subway to the U.S. Open, your best bet is the 7 train, which will take you to the Mets-Willets Point station. From there, it's a half-mile walk (about 10 minutes) to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Long Island Rail Road The Port Washington branch of the LIRR also has a Mets-Willets Point station. You can catch a train from Penn Station in Manhattan or Woodside, Queens. People with disabilities should get off the LIRR at the 61st Street-Woodside station, transfer to the 7 train and get off at the Mets-Willets Point subway station. Metro-North Railroad If you're traveling into the city from upstate New York or Connecticut, take the Metro-North to Grand Central Terminal and transfer to the 7 train. Bus The Q48 bus runs to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com