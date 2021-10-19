SEE IT: Maskless cops in Manhattan shove rider out of subway platform for asking them to cover faces

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Maskless NYPD cops pushed a rider out of an MTA subway station in Manhattan after he confronted the police for flouting the rules to wear a face covering Tuesday morning.

In a video captured by a fellow commuter, two officers grab and the man through the emergency exit from the platform at the 8th Street station in Greenwich Village around 8:50 a.m. on Oct. 19.

“He was just trying to find out why the police were not putting their mask on and the police were just being hostile,” Victoria Hall, who filmed the kerfuffle and posted the footage on Twitter, told amNewYork Metro. “That’s not right.”

#NYC #NYPD harassing this subway rider for having the nerve to ask them to put on masks! #notabovethelaw@NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/iEK8qKh0MF — ekki spyrja mig að því (@toriahall) October 19, 2021

Hall said she got off a W train when she saw the confrontation between the officers and the straphanger.

“When you’re on the train you hear non-stop announcements [about wearing masks]. And here you are with the police brazenly not even wearing it under the chin,” she said.

The cop who man-handled the rider kept saying he couldn’t hear the guy’s protests through his masks, according to Hall.

“I was a bit shook up by the whole thing,” she added.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority leaders have repeatedly pleaded with NYPD to be better at wearing masks on trains and indoor stations, as the agency requires of all its riders to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The NYPD and the MTA’s own Police Department can issue a $50 fine for riders who don’t comply with the rules.

Cops have been caught again and again not wearing the face coverings or donning them incorrectly in the transit system, as social media posts over the course of the pandemic have documented.

Masks are required on public transit pic.twitter.com/OTs1W82Csi — gender rogers (@OfficialMaggieL) August 18, 2021

Tuesday’s dustup happened on the same morning as MTA leaders handed out masks to riders at other transit stations as part of the agency’s monthly Mask Force campaign.

Our Mask Force volunteers are out in the system today handing out pink masks in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano joined in at Times Sq this morning too! Give them a wave if you see them and grab a pink mask if you need one. pic.twitter.com/WtqyjDnnxj — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) October 19, 2021

Neither the NYPD nor the MTA have yet to respond to amNewYork Metro’s requests for comment on this story.