Transit

SEE IT: Maskless cops in Manhattan shove rider out of subway platform for asking them to cover faces

Two police shove a rider out the emergency exit at the 8th Street Station in Manhattan.
Victoria Hall

Maskless NYPD cops pushed a rider out of an MTA subway station in Manhattan after he confronted the police for flouting the rules to wear a face covering Tuesday morning.

In a video captured by a fellow commuter, two officers grab and the man through the emergency exit from the platform at the 8th Street station in Greenwich Village around 8:50 a.m. on Oct. 19.

“He was just trying to find out why the police were not putting their mask on and the police were just being hostile,” Victoria Hall, who filmed the kerfuffle and posted the footage on Twitter, told amNewYork Metro. “That’s not right.”

Hall said she got off a W train when she saw the confrontation between the officers and the straphanger.

“When you’re on the train you hear non-stop announcements [about wearing masks]. And here you are with the police brazenly not even wearing it under the chin,” she said. 

The cop who man-handled the rider kept saying he couldn’t hear the guy’s protests through his masks, according to Hall.

“I was a bit shook up by the whole thing,” she added.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority leaders have repeatedly pleaded with NYPD to be better at wearing masks on trains and indoor stations, as the agency requires of all its riders to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The NYPD and the MTA’s own Police Department can issue a $50 fine for riders who don’t comply with the rules. 

Cops have been caught again and again not wearing the face coverings or donning them incorrectly in the transit system, as social media posts over the course of the pandemic have documented.

Tuesday’s dustup happened on the same morning as MTA leaders handed out masks to riders at other transit stations as part of the agency’s monthly Mask Force campaign.

Neither the NYPD nor the MTA have yet to respond to amNewYork Metro’s requests for comment on this story.

