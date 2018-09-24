Waave, ride-hail app for taxis, expands to green cabs in outer boroughs

Residents in the outer boroughs can now book a green cab straight from their phones.

Waave, one of two companies to partner with the Taxi and Limousine Commission for its app-based “flexible fares” pilot program, expanded its ride-hail service on Monday to include outer-borough taxis.

The TLC launched the pilot program last month, allowing New Yorkers to connect with cabdrivers in the same way they would use popular apps that offer upfront fare pricing like Uber and Lyft. The Waave app, however, also promises surge-free trip pricing as well as a feature that allows users to book a cab with extra space for luggage or large items without an additional charge.

“With Waave, New Yorkers can count on the ease and dependability they have come to expect from other ride-hailing apps, while enjoying considerable savings,” Waave CEO Daniel Iger said.

The Waave expansion also means yellow and green taxi drivers have the technological tools they need to compete with companies like Uber and Lyft, Iger added.

Many city cabdrivers are facing a growing financial burden as the value of expensive taxi medallions, which were used to limit the number of taxis on city streets, continues to drop in the face of competition from ride-hail apps. Iger contends Waave offers a way for those drivers to increase their earnings while reducing congestion in the city.

Waave’s expansion also comes in the wake of a new law passed by the City Council in August that froze the issuance of new for-hire vehicle licenses for a year while a traffic study is conducted, essentially capping the number of ride-hail drivers operating in the city.

As the app expansion rolls out, Waave users in the outer boroughs should anticipate longer wait times but Iger said he expects the time to decrease as more green cabdrivers sign up for the service.

The other TLC-approved company, Myle Technologies, launched its app for yellow and green cabs in August.