Weekend subway service changes: Here’s what you need to know for Dec. 10-13

Before you head out around town for some holiday fun this weekend, here’s what you need to know regarding subway service changes due to track work across the Five Boroughs between Friday night, Dec. 10, and early Monday morning, Dec. 13:

1 train

Van Cortlandt Park-bound trains skip the 207 Street, 215 Street, Marble Hill-225 Street, 231 Street and 238 Street stations from 3:45 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 19.

2 train

In the Bronx, Wakefield-bound trains skip the Bronx Park East, Pelham Pkwy, Allerton Avenue and Burke Avenue stations on Saturday and Sunday from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, Wakefield-bound trains skip the Eastern Pkwy-Brooklyn Museum, Grand Army Plaza and Bergen Street stations from 9:45 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

All 2 trains will run every 12 minutes, days and early evenings, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Uptown-bound 2 trains will also run local service from Chambers St to 96 Street throughout the weekend, from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

3 train

Harlem-bound trains will skip the Eastern Pkwy-Brooklyn Museum, Grand Army Plaza and Bergen Street stations in Brooklyn on Saturday and Sunday from 6:15 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Additionally, uptown 3 trains run local from Chambers Street to 96 Street on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

All 3 train service is replaced by 2 trains, M7 and M102 buses between Times Square-42nd Street and 135th Street from 10:30 p.m. Friday through 6:30 a.m. Saturday; from 11:45 p.m. Saturday through 8:30 a.m. Sunday; and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. Use the 2 train as an alternative; take the M7 or M102 buses to reach the 145th Street and Harlem-148th Street stations.

4 train

Woodlawn-bound 4 local trains will skip Eastern Pkwy-Brooklyn Museum, Grand Army Plaza and Bergen Street stations from 10:45 p.m. Friday through 6:30 a.m. Saturday; 12:15 to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday; and 12:30 to 5 a.m. on Monday.

6 train

In the Bronx, Brooklyn Bridge-bound 6 trains will skip the Longwood Avenue, E 149 Street, E 143 Street-St Mary’s Street, Cypress Avenue and Brook Avenue stations from 9:45 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

D train

Norwood-bound D trains will skip the 170 Street and 174-175 Streets stations from 9:45 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

In Brooklyn, Manhattan-bound D local trains will skip 25 Street, Prospect Avenue, 4 Avenue-9 Street, Union Street and DeKalb Avenues from 11:45 p.m. Friday through 6:45 a.m. Saturday; from 11 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday; and from 10:45 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

E train

World Trade Center-bound E trains will operate express service from Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Queens Plaza overnights from 10:30 p.m. to 5:45 a.m. on Friday-Saturday and Saturday-Sunday; and from 10:30 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

F train

F trains are suspended between Church Avenue and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue from 9:45 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday morning. Use the nearby N or Q trains as alternates.

Additionally, F trains will skip the Bergen St, Carroll St and Smith-9 Streets stations in both directions from 9:45 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

G train

G train service will operate in two sections — between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues, and between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn STreets — from 9:30 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Additionally, all trains between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets will run every 20 minutes.

L train

L train service will be suspended between Broadway Junction and Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy from 11:30 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Shuttle buses will operate in their place.

N train

Astoria-bound N trains will run express service from 36 Street to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, skip the DeKalb Avenue station and run on the Q line to Canal Street from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday; from 10:15 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday; and from 10:15 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Moreover, all Coney Island-bound N trains will run local from DeKalb Avenue to 59 Street in Brooklyn from 9:45 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Q train

Because Manhattan-bound N, Q and R trains are sharing a track between DeKalb Avenue and Canal Street, all Q trains will run every 10 minutes between 10 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday and between 10 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

R train

R train service will be suspended between Whitehall Street-South Ferry and 59 Street in Brooklyn from 11:45 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. R trains will operate in Brooklyn between 59th Street and Bay Ridge-95th Street. Use the D, N or Q trains as alternates.

Moreover, Forest Hills-bound R trains will run express from 36 Street to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, skip the DeKalb Avenue and run via the Q line to Canal Street on Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. each day.

Lastly, Bay Ridge-bound R trains will run express from Forest Hills-71 Avenue to Queens Plaza from 9:45 to 10:45 p.m. on Friday night and on Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. These trains will stop at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

Staten Island Railway

All trains will board/exit at the Tottenville-bound platform between the Great Kills and Grant City stations on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

These schedule changes are weather-permitting. For full details on all service changes, visit mta.info.