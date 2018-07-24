It’s the trophy the MTA never wants to receive: a golden snail on a pedestal to honor the slowest bus in the city.

Advocates from the NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign hosted its annual Pokey and Schleppie awards Tuesday, dishing trophies to the slowest and most unreliable buses in New York City. The golden snail commemorating the slowest route was awarded to the M42, which travels at an average pace of 3.2 mph across the congested heart of midtown — or just about the average human walking speed.

A chicken in full sprint is faster, the nonprofit group notes. It’s the fifth time in 15 awards ceremonies that the M42 took home the dubious distinction.

“Riding a bus can feel like being in a funeral procession, when you are awaiting a slow caravan of crowded, crawling and bunched buses,” said Gene Russianoff, of the Straphangers Campaign. “It’s maddening. Much more can be done to make them run faster.”

The Schleppie trophy for most unreliable service, what Strpanghangers described as a “pair of lumbering elephants,” was awarded to the B12 route running between Lefferts Gardens and Brownsville in Brooklyn. The group measures unreliability by tracking the percentage of buses that arrive at stops bunched together — one right behind the other.

The awards return among an increased focus from advocates — and the MTA itself — to improve bus service, which has experienced a significant drop in ridership beginning in 2014, as routes slowed in mounting congestion and as e-hail services like Uber and Lyft rose in popularity. Straphangers, and a coalition of other advocacy groups, have begun pushing more aggressively for measures like congestion pricing for Manhattan’s core, which they believe could reduce traffic and raise funds for transit improvements.

In the six months he’s been on the job, MTA Transit President Andy Byford has promised to turn around all elements of slumping subway and bus service. He’s put together a 10-year Fast Forward plan to modernize service that is respected among advocates but has not yet found the mayor or governor willing to put money toward it.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Byford is now attempting to tackle elements of the plan that don’t necessarily require new funding, pledging at a Transit Committee meeting Monday to “continue to deliver immediate, tangible improvements to our customers across all of our modes — bus, subway and Access-A-Ride — and across every aspect of our service.”

Here are the slowest bus routes per borough, according to the Straphangers Campaign:

B63, 4.7mph between Fort Hamilton and Brooklyn Bridge Park;

Bx19, 4.6mph between New York Botanical Garden and Riverbank State Park;

M42, 3.2mph between Circle Line Pier and East Side, via 42nd Street;

Q20A, 6.4mph between Jamaica and College Point;

S48, 7.3mph between St. George and Mariners Harbor.

And here are the most unreliable routes per borough, according to the Straphangers Campaign: