Transit

Yankees fans can ride to playoff games on a vintage train

The Nostalgia Train will take Yankees fans to

The Nostalgia Train will take Yankees fans to the stadium on Friday and Saturday. Photo Credit: MTA New York City Transit / Marc A. Hermann

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Yankees fans heading to the playoff games Friday and Saturday can arrive aboard a 102-year-old train.

To celebrate the Bronx Bombers’ postseason, the New York Transit Museum is rolling out its IRT Lo-V train from 1917.

The Nostalgia Train is scheduled to leave from 42nd Street-Grand Central at 4 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. It will run nonstop to 161st Street-Yankee Stadium, taking about 25 minutes. 

“We are thrilled that our vintage trains are heading to Yankee Stadium again,” New York Transit Museum director Concetta Bencivenga said. “Riding the same train cars that were in service back when Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth were dominating the American League makes an already enjoyable trip that much more special.” 

There’s no extra cost for the “trip back in time” — just a swipe of your MetroCard.

First operated by the privately owned Interborough Rapid Transit Co. before the city took over the system in 1940, the fleet of nearly 1,200 Lo-V subway cars transported straphangers around the city for more than five decades. They were retired from the subway system in the 1960s.

With Lauren Cook

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

