Assemblywoman (and real-life superwoman!) Phara Souffrant Forrest is running for reelection in New York’s 57th Assembly District. Within her first year in the Assembly, Phara passed her first bill, the Less Is More Act, an important step in addressing the mass incarceration crisis that is ongoing throughout the country. Now, Phara is working on a new bill, Treatment Not Jail, which seeks to end the criminalization of mental health conditions. Oh, and did we mention she’s doing all of this with her young son in tow? Superwoman indeed!

