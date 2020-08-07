Nearly 49,000 New York City residents still without power as Con Edison works to repair storm damage

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Crews are continuing to work around the clock to restore power to the city following Tropical Storm Isaias.

Con Edison told reporters on Friday afternoon that since the storm came through on Aug. 4, Con Edison has restored power to 193,000 customers so far. In New York City, 48,323 customers are still without power.

Queens still has the highest number of New Yorkers without power, counting in at 26,741, followed by the Bronx with 13,163. Staten Island has 6,733 customers without power, followed by Brooklyn with 1,617 people without power.

The goal is still to have most people back with power on Aug. 9 — Con Edison President Tim Cawley noted that areas that suffered severe damage would likely get power early next week. Due to the amount of wind and tree damage done to the city by the storm, Con Edison will be bringing in 1,000 more crew members to continue their efforts to restore power.

On Aug. 7, Manhattan suffered a brief blackout at around 5:15 a.m., resulting in customers in the Upper East Side, Upper West Side and Harlem losing power. Con Edison stated that while the exact cause of the blackout is unknown, it was the result of a “transmission disturbance” that affected three networks in Manhattan. Queens suffered a similar outage on Aug. 7, leaving many in Middle Village and Maspeth without power for a few hours. Con Edison stated that the issue was likely weather-related, but not related to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Earlier this week, Governor Cuomo declared a state of emergency in an effort to expedite power restoration throughout areas of New York that were affected by the storm.

Con Edison is reminding customers to not go near any downed wires and to test them like they are live. If your power goes out, disconnect or turn off appliances that would otherwise turn on automatically when service is restored. If several appliances start up at once, the electric circuits may overload.

Report an outage to and check restoration status at conEd.com/reportoutage, or with Con Edison’s mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).