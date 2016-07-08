NYC weather: Heat, humidity could make it feel over 100 degrees this week

The heat advisory lasts through 5 p.m. on Friday, the NWS said.

New York City is in for another scorcher with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS extended a heat advisory for the five boroughs to 5 p.m. Friday. The advisory took effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and was initially through 7 p.m. Thursday.

“The big thing we’re going to notice this week is the increase in humidity,” which will make our sultry summer temps seem hotter than they already are,” said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for Accuweather.com.

The NWS predicts the high will be in the low 90s on Friday with a high heat index in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Thursday’s high in Central Park was 89 degrees around 1:30 p.m. Near the LaGuardia airport, the high was recorded at 93 degrees around 1 p.m., the weather agency said. Wednesday’s high in Central Park topped out at 91 degrees, however the humidity made it feel closer to 93, according to the NWS.

“If you’ve got access to a pool, use it!” Kines advised. A late day thunderstorm on Friday may give a bit of an “ah” to the high temperatures expected that day.

But fear not: “It’s not like we’re going to have 15 days of heat and humidity. There will be cool fronts that come through to bring us some relief,” Kines predicted. In fact, he said, “a brief respite on Sunday,” may be in the offing.

