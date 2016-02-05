NYC weather: Snow falls in New York ahead of the weekend

The National Weather Service said that 4.6 inches had fallen at JFK airport.

New York City got hit with more snow Friday, less than two weeks after a blizzard blanketed the five boroughs.

A winter weather advisory was lifted at noon following a few inches of snow accumulation that morning. The snow began to taper off by noon, the National Weather Service said.

As of 1:52 p.m., 2.5 inches of snow had fallen in Central Park and 4.6 inches at JFK International Airport in Queens, the weather agency said.

Alternate side parking regulations have been suspended for the day.

After Friday’s snow, the weekend’s temperatures are expected to be in the high 40s. There’s a possibility of a snowstorm headed to New York early next week, but meteorologists say it’s still too far away to tell.