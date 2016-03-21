NYC weather: Spring storm brings dusting of snow

A dusting of snow on trees in Crown Heights on March 21, 2016. Photo Credit: Gooding & Company / Mathieu Heurtault

After a record-breaking warm start to March, New York City residents woke up to snow on the second day of spring.

Though Sunday marked the spring equinox, a rain and snow mix started to fall around 10 p.m. A dusting of snow had fallen in Manhattan by early Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The precipitation started to clear out around 8:30 a.m. Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s are expected for the rest of the day.

The NWS had predicted early Friday that there could be as much as 6 inches, but has since reduced that estimation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a travel advisory for Sunday evening through Monday morning, reminding residents to take precautions.

“We’re urging New Yorkers to allow for extra travel time, drive slowly and exercise caution when walking or biking,” de Blasio said in a statement.

The city also suspended alternate-side parking for Monday, but meters are still in effect.

Tuesday will warm up with temperatures expected in the lower 50s, but winds could make temperatures feel as low as 25 degrees. Temperatures are expected to be higher on Wednesday through Friday, reaching closer to 60 degrees, the NWS said.