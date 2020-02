A wind advisory has been issued through Tuesday at noon.

New York City residents woke to whipping winds and chilly temperatures on Tuesday.

A wind advisory was in effect through noon Tuesday across the five boroughs, the National Weather Service said.

The afternoon is expected to be sunny, but breezy, with highs in the 50s and winds gusting up to 47 mph.

Winds will start to die down later in the afternoon, with winds expected to decrease to 7-12 mph after midnight.

