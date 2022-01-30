Quantcast
Manhattan

PHOTOS: A day after the big snowstorm, New Yorkers enjoy a snow day full of great sledding

Photos by Adrian Childress
A day after the big storm, New Yorkers got to enjoy sled rides in Central Park on Jan. 30, 2022.
Photo by Adrian Childress

The morning after the biggest snowstorm of the season thus far, Pilgrim Hill in Central Park was full of happy children of all ages looking to take their sleds for a swift ride down the powdery ridge.

Saturday’s storm dropped more than 8 inches of the white stuff in Central Park, though eastern areas of the city saw totals at or exceeding a foot. Sanitation Department crews worked around the clock to plow and salt streets around the Five Boroughs, keeping “the city that never sleeps” running safe and sound.

But with sun shining on an otherwise ordinary Sunday, it was time for youngsters to break out their sleds and venture out for some winter fun. 

Sunday was likely the best and only chance for sledders to enjoy the new snowfall. Temperatures are expected to get above freezing Monday and rise up into the mid-40s with rain by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Photo by Adrian Childress
Going downhill, and going back up againPhoto by Adrian Childress

Photo by Adrian Childress
The busy scene on a snowy Pilgrim Hill in Central Park on Jan. 30, 2022.Photo by Adrian Childress
Photo by Adrian Childress
Photo by Adrian Childress

Central Park was a true winter wonderlandPhoto by Adrian Childress
Photo by Adrian Childress
Fun for one and all, for every agePhoto by Adrian Childress
Getting the inflatable sled.Photo by Adrian Childress
Sledding down Pilgrim Hill in Central Park.Photo by Adrian Childress

