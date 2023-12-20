Giving back during the holidays with Tank’s Good News

Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

In this digital age, it can feel like we’re inundated with bad news every time we log online. There is good news out there, and one man is working to make sure those stories get more of a spotlight.

George Resch is the mastermind behind the popular Instagram accounts Tank.Sinatra and Tank’s Good News, the latter being a platform that highlights positivity with some humor mixed in.

“It’s something I’ve thought about doing for an embarrassingly long time, embarrassing meaning it took me 35 years to act on it,” said Resch. “I remember watching the news as a little kid with my father and asking him “Why are there so many murders, kidnappings, robberies, etc” and he said “There aren’t, it’s just what the news focuses on”. My mind was blown, I just couldn’t understand it.”

Since then, Tank’s Good News has taken off, spreading positivity throughout the internet. Resch says that the stories of giving back and doing good have reached a solid cross-section of society, spanning all races, ages, genders and nationalities.

“I am still amazed in general by how much good is out there being done by people, some is noticed, most is not,” said Resch.

There are plenty of ways to give back during the holiday season, though Resch does what he can to give back all year round. He tends to lean on smaller ways of giving back, whether it be time, money or goods, and he enjoys being a part of the interaction that comes with giving back.

One way Resch gives back is by giving his CVS ExtraBucks to his fellow shoppers.

“I try and find an elderly person or maybe a parent alone with their kids. Sometimes it’s $3.00 sometimes it’s $30.00, but it’s always nice to give to people, whether they need it or not. It’s about reminding people that random good things do happen,” said Resch.

For more good news, visit @tanksgoodnews on Instagram or visit tanksgoodnews.com.