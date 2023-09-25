Quantcast
amNY x What Is New York

Rata-‘Tour’-ie: Inside Kenny Bollwerk’s late-night rat tours

  • Rats are as big a staple in New York City as the bacon egg & cheese and dollar pizza, and their population is growing rapidly. But where are they hiding?
  • Kenny Bollwerk, the king of ‘Rat Tok’ community online, hosts free late-night rat tours to show New Yorkers where these creatures scurry around when the sun goes down. When everyone else is running away from rats, Kenny is running toward them.
  • “The cool thing about walking around the street at night is you’ll never know what you’re gonna run into.”
  • Follow Kenny online @nyc_kb on Instagram.

Kenny Bollwerk and Rick McGuire
Rick McGuire joins in the rat tour.

