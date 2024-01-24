A guide to buying last-minute Valentine’s Day flowers from your local bodega

Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

Valentine’s Day is coming up soon. If you haven’t planned ahead, you might be looking for a gift at the bodega with all the other last-minute gifters.

Did you know that different colors of flowers have different meanings? From traditional red to pink dipped in glitter, you want your flowers to make the right impression.

Devyn Simone, New York City’s resident matchmaker and dating expert, is here to help you pick out the best flowers from your local bodega that will have your partner swooning.

