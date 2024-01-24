How to tell if you are in a ‘situationship’

Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

If you’re seeing someone but they won’t put a label on it, you might be finding yourself in a situationship.

Unlike a relationship, a “situationship” can put you in an unclear dating category where it’s not even certain that you are even officially together.

It’s easy to get swept up in the spiral of talking with no end goal in sight. And with Valentine’s Day coming up, the pressure of whether or not you are “Facebook official” can start to weigh on New Yorkers.

Devyn Simone, New York City’s resident matchmaker and dating expert, is here to help you figure out if you have found yourself in a situationship.

By the way, if you’re thinking about getting your situationship a little something for Valentine’s Day, check out some of Simone’s gift ideas below:

