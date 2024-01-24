Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
amNY x What Is New York

Why the subway should be your next New York City date spot

By Posted on

In this day in age, it can feel like taking someone on a date can really burn a hole in your wallet.

In New York City, there are endless options for low-cost and free spots where you can take a date or even find a potential romance if you’re single. But there’s one place you should consider bringing your date that only costs $2.90: the train!

To paraphrase what Rihanna once said, you can find love in a hopeless place, like the city’s subway system! Devyn Simone, New York City’s matchmaker and dating expert, lays out why the subway is actually a great date spot.

Like what you see? Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique “only in NY” stories.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC