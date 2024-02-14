Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
amNY x What Is New York

Happy Valentine’s Day! See how these New Yorkers are celebrating the day of love

By Posted on

It’s Valentine’s Day! For some, this holiday is a testament to showing the one you love how much you care, while for others it’s just another Wednesday.

If you’re out and about, you may find some coupled-up New Yorkers finding new ways to show (safe for work) public displays of affection or carrying larger-than-life gifts to bring home. On the other hand, you may also come across some Valentine’s Day casualties, like dropped flowers and oddly-placed dinner date setups.

Legal Battle for Fairness in NYC Property Taxation with Martha Stark (TENNY)

Schneps Connects

And then there are New York City’s singles, many of whom are finding new ways to celebrate even without a partner.

Here’s a look at how some people are making their way through Valentine’s Day this year.

Like what you see? Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique “only in NY” stories.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC