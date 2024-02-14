Happy Valentine’s Day! See how these New Yorkers are celebrating the day of love

Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

It’s Valentine’s Day! For some, this holiday is a testament to showing the one you love how much you care, while for others it’s just another Wednesday.

If you’re out and about, you may find some coupled-up New Yorkers finding new ways to show (safe for work) public displays of affection or carrying larger-than-life gifts to bring home. On the other hand, you may also come across some Valentine’s Day casualties, like dropped flowers and oddly-placed dinner date setups.

And then there are New York City’s singles, many of whom are finding new ways to celebrate even without a partner.

Here’s a look at how some people are making their way through Valentine’s Day this year.

Like what you see? Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique “only in NY” stories.