Video of The Week | Plane Lands in Smoke

Daniel Cardenas was flying home to New York from the Dominican Republic when the plane he was on had to land in the now infamous ‘Canadian Smoke’. He hadn’t been checking his phone while on vacation so he was in for a surprise when the thick smoke took over his view from the plane window. “Everybody was in shock, many ‘oooohs and ahhhs’. People were very confused” Daniel noted about the bizarre experience. “A lot of concerns of if people should be wearing masks. Pilots literally never mentioned anything about the air quality or anything.” The hazardous smoke cloud encapsulated NYC for a few days last week spawned by wildfires in Quebec, Canada.