Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

By AP
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is the sports editor of amNewYork.

