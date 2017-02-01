Rihanna would put on a pretty memorable Super

Rihanna would put on a pretty memorable Super Bowl halftime show -- especially if she brought out Kanye West and Paul McCartney to perform "FourFiveSeconds." (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin)

Comments

More like this

Not in Houston for Super Bowl LI? Head Get your drink on at these Super Bowl parties Watch the New England Patriots take on the Catch all of the action with these Super Bowl live streams Lady Gaga, besides taking the stage for the Lady Gaga to appear in Tiffany & Co.'s Super Bowl ad

Comments