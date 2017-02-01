Lady Gaga will take to the stage at Houston’s NRG Stadium and perform for a larger audience than she has at any point in her superstar career on Super Bowl Sunday.

For all the talk of the Grammys being music’s biggest stage, or the tremendous crowds at the biggest music festivals, the Super Bowl halftime show dwarfs them all; in 2016, Coldplay performed to a reported 115 million people — not including anyone who watched it at a sports bar or other public gathering spots.

There are likely only a few artists in the world who can put on a show as big as that audience. So, if Gaga is this year’s headliner, and presuming that the league doesn’t want to repeat performers, who’s next?

We’ve got some suggestions.

Luke Bryan It would be silly to ignore country music, considering both the size of the genre and the tie it has to the sport, especially throughout the south. No country act has taken to the stage since 2003 (Shania Twain, alongside No Doubt and Sting). Bryan is getting the national anthem for this year's Super Bowl, but it might be time to head back to the honky-tonk at halftime, too. (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) It would be silly to ignore country music, considering both the size of the genre and the tie it has to the sport, especially throughout the south. No country act has taken to the stage since 2003 (Shania Twain, alongside No Doubt and Sting). Bryan is getting the national anthem for this year's Super Bowl, but it might be time to head back to the honky-tonk at halftime, too. (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

Led Zeppelin We're a few years past the peak of "reunion act festival headliner," but we still haven't seen one of the biggest. The right combination of baby boomer nostalgia, later generational respect and novelty might get the NFL to back up Brink's trucks to the houses of Robert Plant, pictured, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris McGrath) We're a few years past the peak of "reunion act festival headliner," but we still haven't seen one of the biggest. The right combination of baby boomer nostalgia, later generational respect and novelty might get the NFL to back up Brink's trucks to the houses of Robert Plant, pictured, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris McGrath)

Rihanna One of the most important traits for a halftime performer may be recognizable singles, the types of songs so omnipresent that everyone has heard them. The R&B superstar has been writing chart-topping singles for more than a decade now. In addition, several of those have had guest features, appearances of whom would keep the show in the news for days. (Kanye West and Paul McCartney for a live version of "FourFiveSeconds"?) (Credit: Getty Images) One of the most important traits for a halftime performer may be recognizable singles, the types of songs so omnipresent that everyone has heard them. The R&B superstar has been writing chart-topping singles for more than a decade now. In addition, several of those have had guest features, appearances of whom would keep the show in the news for days. (Kanye West and Paul McCartney for a live version of "FourFiveSeconds"?) (Credit: Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

The Roots The "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" house band has its own catalog of hits, sure, but it has always shown the ability to backup performers of all stripes. Having The Roots host a star-studded halftime with a wide range of singers and genres on display might be the most unifying show that the NFL could produce. (Credit: Getty Images ) The "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" house band has its own catalog of hits, sure, but it has always shown the ability to backup performers of all stripes. Having The Roots host a star-studded halftime with a wide range of singers and genres on display might be the most unifying show that the NFL could produce. (Credit: Getty Images )