The youngest Trump child, Barron Trump, was thrust into the media spotlight during his father’s presidential campaign, and famously struggled to keep his eyes open during his dad’s victory speech on election night.
The young boy is Trump’s fifth child, and only kid with third wife, Melania Trump. And Melania has said that the boy really takes after Donald, perhaps even more than his grown-up children.
Here are a few things you may not have known about the youngest Trump.
He was more than 8 pounds at birth
Born on March 20, 2006, Barron Trump weighed 8 1/2 pounds, according to the New York Daily News.(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Gabriel Bouys)
The executive residence will be a downgrade
Barron has grown up inside Trump Tower where he has an entire floor to himself, including his own living room, mom Melania told Parenting.com.(Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
He'll be the first first-boy in more than five decades
Barron will be the first young son to move into the White House since JFK Jr. lived there in the early 1960s.(Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)
Barron grew up using caviar on his skin
Mom Melania used to rub her son in her Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer -- featuring real caviar -- from head to toe every night after his bath, according to a 2013 ABC News story. But the line never took off and her website, Melaniatrump.com, was taken down, the first-lady-to-be tweeted in July.
He attends an elite private school -- for now
Barron currently attends the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side. When asked when his youngest son would move to Washington, D.C., Trump told reporters Barron would remain in New York until "after he finishes school." Whether or not Trump's statement is in reference to the end of this school year remains to be seen. On the assumption that Barron would change schools, experts have already begun to speculate what school he would attend, including the prestigious Sidwell Friends School, which has taught Chelsea Clinton and the Obama girls, though he could end up elsewhere.
Pictured: Barron with his parents at The Mar-a-Largo Club on Jan. 4, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.(Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero)
Barron takes after dad
Barron likes to play golf with his father and builds cities and airports using Legos for play, Melania told Parenting.com. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)
Barron may share his name with a Trump pseudonym
Though Donald Trump has denied it, a number of media outlets have reported that he has used pseudonyms -- including John Barron and John Miller -- on occasion when speaking for the Trump Organization. Barron has been quoted in, among others, the New York Times, and the Washington Post wrote a story about the Miller pseudonym, complete with a recording from a People magazine interview.(Credit: Getty Images for MSKCC / Peter Kramer)