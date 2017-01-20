The youngest Trump child, Barron Trump, was thrust into the media spotlight during his father’s presidential campaign, and famously struggled to keep his eyes open during his dad’s victory speech on election night.

The young boy is Trump’s fifth child, and only kid with third wife, Melania Trump. And Melania has said that the boy really takes after Donald, perhaps even more than his grown-up children.

Here are a few things you may not have known about the youngest Trump.

The executive residence will be a downgrade Barron has grown up inside Trump Tower where he has an entire floor to himself, including his own living room, mom Melania told Parenting.com. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Barron has grown up inside Trump Tower where he has an entire floor to himself, including his own living room, mom Melania told Parenting.com. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

He'll be the first first-boy in more than five decades Barron will be the first young son to move into the White House since JFK Jr. lived there in the early 1960s. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Barron will be the first young son to move into the White House since JFK Jr. lived there in the early 1960s. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Barron grew up using caviar on his skin Mom Melania used to rub her son in her Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer -- featuring real caviar -- from head to toe every night after his bath, according to a 2013 ABC News story. But the line never took off and her website, Melaniatrump.com, was taken down, the first-lady-to-be tweeted in July. Mom Melania used to rub her son in her Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer -- featuring real caviar -- from head to toe every night after his bath, according to a 2013 ABC News story. But the line never took off and her website, Melaniatrump.com, was taken down, the first-lady-to-be tweeted in July.

He attends an elite private school -- for now Barron currently attends the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side. When asked when his youngest son would move to Washington, D.C., Trump told reporters Barron would remain in New York until "after he finishes school." Whether or not Trump's statement is in reference to the end of this school year remains to be seen. On the assumption that Barron would change schools, experts have already begun to speculate what school he would attend, including the prestigious Sidwell Friends School, which has taught Chelsea Clinton and the Obama girls, though he could end up elsewhere. Pictured: Barron with his parents at The Mar-a-Largo Club on Jan. 4, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero) Barron currently attends the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side. When asked when his youngest son would move to Washington, D.C., Trump told reporters Barron would remain in New York until "after he finishes school." Whether or not Trump's statement is in reference to the end of this school year remains to be seen. On the assumption that Barron would change schools, experts have already begun to speculate what school he would attend, including the prestigious Sidwell Friends School, which has taught Chelsea Clinton and the Obama girls, though he could end up elsewhere. Pictured: Barron with his parents at The Mar-a-Largo Club on Jan. 4, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero)

Barron takes after dad Barron likes to play golf with his father and builds cities and airports using Legos for play, Melania told Parenting.com. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Barron likes to play golf with his father and builds cities and airports using Legos for play, Melania told Parenting.com. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)