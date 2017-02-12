The LGBT community marched past Trump Tower in

The LGBT community marched past Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump's policies. The planned make-out session began at Columbus Circle. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Comments

More like this

MTA service on the B, D, F and Reminder: B, D, F, M service interruptions continue this week New York City organizations have planned protests against Your guide to anti-Trump protests planned around the city Demonstrators held a rally in Washington Square Park, NYPD: 5 arrested at WSP immigration rally

Comments