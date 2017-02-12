Members of the LGBT community marched past Trump Tower on Sunday to show solidarity to underprivileged groups.

The rally was originally positioned as a mass make-out session in front of Trump Tower, but kissing was kept to a minimum, in part due to lower-than-expected turnout.

See photos from the rally.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies march along 59th Street in Manhattan on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. A leaked draft of an executive order on religious exemptions and the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court has members of the LGBTQ+ community concerned that gains made by the community during Obama administration will be rolled back by President Donald J. Trump. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

A group gathered to take part in an LGBT make-out session outside Trump Tower on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies make out on 5th Avenue near Trump Tower in Manhattan on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. A leaked draft of an executive order on religious exemptions and the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court has members of the LGBTQ+ community concerned that gains made by the community during Obama administration will be rolled back by President Donald J. Trump. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies gather-and dance-near Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. A leaked draft of an executive order on religious exemptions and the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court has members of the LGBTQ+ community concerned that gains made by the community during Obama administration will be rolled back by President Donald J. Trump. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies demonstrate on 5th Avenue near Trump Tower in Manhattan on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. A leaked draft of an executive order on religious exemptions and the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court has members of the LGBTQ+ community concerned that gains made by the community during Obama administration will be rolled back by President Donald J. Trump. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies gather near Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. A leaked draft of an executive order on religious exemptions and the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court has members of the LGBTQ+ community concerned that gains made by the community during Obama administration will be rolled back by President Donald J. Trump. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Ephie Aardema, who identifies as bisexual, attends an LGBT protest in midtown wearing an apron full of "vag badges" and pins on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox) Ephie Aardema, who identifies as bisexual, attends an LGBT protest in midtown wearing an apron full of "vag badges" and pins on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies gather-and kiss-near Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. A leaked draft of an executive order on religious exemptions and the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court has members of the LGBTQ+ community concerned that gains made by the community during Obama administration will be rolled back by President Donald J. Trump. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies arrive in a demonstration pen on 5th Avenue near Trump Tower in Manhattan on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. A leaked draft of an executive order on religious exemptions and the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court has members of the LGBTQ+ community concerned that gains made by the community during Obama administration will be rolled back by President Donald J. Trump. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies march along 59th Street in Manhattan on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. A leaked draft of an executive order on religious exemptions and the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court has members of the LGBTQ+ community concerned that gains made by the community during Obama administration will be rolled back by President Donald J. Trump. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

