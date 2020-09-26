Error-prone Yanks hand Marlins playoff spot, Mets still mathematically alive

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Pinch runner Monte Harrison scored on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins clinched a playoff spot with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Marlins had a magic number of one entering the 10th after the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the day.

The Yankees had already qualified for the playoffs, but Friday night, they played like a team far out of contention — making four errors on the field. The loss was their fifth in the last six games, and it cemented their position in the bottom half of the eight-team American League playoff field.

Harrison was the automatic runner at second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jon Berti off loser Chad Green (3-3). Starling Marte hit a ground ball to shortstop Gleyber Torres and Harrison then got caught in a rundown, but catcher Kyle Higashioka’s throw hit him in the back, allowing Harrison to get to third and Marte to second on the error.

Harrison then scored on Aguilar’s fly ball to the warning track in right field. Brandon Kintzler then nailed down his 12th save despite two walks by getting D.J. LeMahieu on a double play to end the game. Brad Boxberger (1-0) got a double play on Luke Voit in a scoreless ninth before Kintzler’s escape act.

Mets rained out, but still alive

New York and host Washington will play a doubleheader on Saturday after inclement weather forced the postponement of their game on Friday.

Max Scherzer (4-4, 3.67 ERA), the Nationals’ scheduled starter Friday night, will pitch the first game, and Anibal Sanchez (3-5, 6.80 ERA) will pitch the nightcap.

The Mets’ pitchers will be Rick Porcello (1-6, 5.46 ERA), who was slated to pitch Friday, and ace Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.14 ERA). The team did not indicate which pitcher would pitch in which game.

The Mets enter play on Saturday barely in contention for a playoff spot after the San Francisco Giants split a doubleheader Friday with the San Diego Padres. The Amazins’ need to win all of their remaining games to have any chance of making the playoffs.