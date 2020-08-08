Flat bat Yankees leave bases loaded late, drop 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Yankees offense was evidently absent in the team’s two hit, 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida Friday evening.

Also held to only two hits, Tampa Bay cracked open what was a scoreless affair through seven when Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino was worked into a two-on eighth inning jam, allowing pinch hitting catcher Michael Perez to send a sac fly deep into center,sending designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo home from third for the game’s only run.

Just an inning before, the Yankees were poised to strike with a two out, bases loaded scenario that was spoiled by catcher Gary Sanchez striking out.

The loss also spoiled a dynamite pitching performance by Masahiro Tanaka, who pitched five scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing only one hit after a three inning less than stellar debut against Boston last week.

Luis Cessa pitched a solid two innings after for the Yankees, putting up only a hit and two strikeouts.

Saddled with tonight’s loss, Ottavino let up the singular run, two walks, and one K in his eighth inning outing.

Rays starter Blake Snell put the collar over much of the Yankees batting order, striking out outfielder Aaron Judge twice in the process.

Judge finished his night at the plate uneventfully by going 0-4 with another strikeout.

Reliever Chaz Roe, who stayed off the bombers’ payload late in the game was given the win for Tampa Bay.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman and short stop DJ LeMahieu were the only two Yankees to get a hit in tonight’s flat performance for the Yankees bats.

One benefit for the Yankees is that Tampa Bay was pushed into using six pitchers ahead of Saturday’s doubleheader between the two squads, starting at 2:10 p.m.

Manager Aaron Boone says that Gerrit Cole is a probable starting pticher for one of the two games.

The Yankees drop to 9-4 on the season while Tampa Bay improves to 6-7.