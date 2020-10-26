Cops in Bronx seek pair who brutally beat man on the 6 line | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives continue to seek two men who violently assaulted a passenger on board the 6 train in the Bronx last week.

Early on Monday morning, the NYPD released a photo of one of the attackers sought for the Oct. 20 assault, which took place at about 7:17 p.m. on a Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 train.

Law enforcement sources said the two assailants approached the 27-year-old male victim just as the train stopped at Hunts Point. One of the suspects then asked the victim, “What are you looking at?”, prompting the victim to reply, “Nothing.”

Two stops later, police said, the victim departed the 6 train at the Elder Avenue station, and the two suspects followed. Seconds later, they attacked the victim on the platform, bashing him in the head with an unknown object before fleeing out of the station in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident along with EMS units. Police said the victim suffered a severe head wound, and was rushed by paramedics to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Cops described the photographed suspect as a man with a light complexion, a slim build and large, wavy black hair. He was last seen wearing a red bandana, a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and red sneakers.

His accomplice was described by police as a man with a light complexion, a slim build and black hair, who wore a black jacket, an orange hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.