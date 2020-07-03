Quantcast
BronxPolice & Fire

Bronx man dies four days after being found with a gunshot wound to his head

Zach Gewelb
4 hours ago
Photo by Todd Maisel

A Bronx man died four days after getting shot in the head in Longwood, according to authorities.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to a call regarding the shooting at East 163rd Street And Tinton Avenue just after 11 p.m. on June 26.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 20-year-old Tyrone Mitchell-Almodovar, of 161st Street, in the back of a livery cab with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Mitchell-Almodovar to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he died from his injuries on June 30. 

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. 

