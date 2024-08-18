Armed Bronx robbers sought for brazen summer stickup pattern

The Bronx robbers behind a series of gunpoint robberies in the borough in July 2024.

Two armed robbers in the Bronx who have terrorized men in four street stickups in recent weeks remain on the lam, police reported.

The NYPD released on Sunday released imagery of the gun-toting thieves responsible for the pattern of four robberies, each of which occurred between July 15-29 within the 42nd and 48th Precincts.

In each instance, law enforcement sources said, the crooks approached their male victims on local streets during late afternoon or early evening hours, displayed a firearm and demanded their property.

While no injuries were reported in three of the four capers, cops said the perpetrators got into a physical struggle with two victims in the most recent robbery – which took place at about 6:06 p.m. on July 29 near 1175 Wyatt St. in Van Nest. One man was left hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said the pattern began at about 6 p.m. on July 15, when the two gunmen accosted a 55-year-old man at gunpoint near East 171st Street and Fulton Avenue in Claremont Village. The duo forcibly removed jewelry from the maa, then fled in an unknown direction.

The perpetrators then struck twice on July 28 — first robbing a 31-year-old man near 643 East 182nd St. in Belmont at about 4:30 p.m. on July 28. After displaying a firearm, police sources reported, the suspects forcibly took jewelry valued at $3,700 from the man, then fled the location.

Less than three hours later, cops said, the crooks struck again, holding up a 46-year-old man at gunpoint near 892 Home St. in Longwood. The suspects stole from the man jewelry as well as cash and a set of car keys.

Law enforcement sources said the robbers struck one more time the following day, at 6:06 p.m. on July 29, confronting two men, ages 34 and 29, from behind at 1175 Wyatt St. They forcefully removed from them two iPhones as well as a black bag and multiple credit cards, then fled the location.

During the incident, cops reported, the 34-year-old man injured his left shoulder; EMS brought him to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The 29-year-old man, meanwhile, was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.