Woman killed, three others injured in shooting at Bronx’s Shoelace Park

A 19-year-old woman died and three men were injured during a mass shooting at Shoelace Park in the Bronx late Friday night, police reported.

Detectives are looking into whether the shooting was gang-related, sources familiar with the investigation said. It’s believed the gunfire erupted following a dispute between a larger group of loiterers in the park.

Officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call about people shot inside the park, located at East 226th Street and Bronx Boulevard in Wakefield, at 11:01 p.m. on June 12.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops found the woman shot about the body, as well as a 15-year-old boy shot in the buttocks. Police also located a 24-year-old man who took a bullet to the groin, and a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the ankle.

Paramedics rushed the woman and the 15-year-old boy to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The woman died a short time later; police have withheld her identity, pending family notification. The boy, meanwhile, is listed in stable condition.

Authorities said the other two shooting victims were taken by private means to Montefiore North Hospital, then later transferred to Jacobi Hospital. They’re listed in stable condition.

Cops are now looking for two suspects described as Black men who were seen opening fire as they exited. vehicle, law enforcement sources said.

No arrests have been made, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.