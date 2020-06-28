Two shot, one critical after early morning Brooklyn party turned into gun battle

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two people were shot and are in critical condition after a dispute early Sunday morning at a street party in Brooklyn which escalated into a gun battle, police officials said.

Police believe the two victims may not have been part of the dispute and might have been innocent by standers attending the party just outside NYCHA’s Cooper Park Houses in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The shooting began at about 4:15 a.m. when a large group of people were having a party in front of 340 Frost St., when the dispute erupted and shots rang out. Police from the 94th Precinct found a 31-year-old male was shot in the elbow, hip and hand, while a 30-year-old woman was shot in the head.

The woman was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and the man to Elmhurst where both were listed in critical condition.

Police say it appears that the victims were not part of the dispute and were shot in the crossfire between one or more attackers. Spent shells littered the street and it was unclear as to what direction the shots were fired, leading investigators to believe more than one gunman was involved.

Video from the NYCHA development was being viewed by police for possible suspects in the case.

This was the second double shooting in Brooklyn in the last 12 hours, police say and one of several shootings around the city in an ongoing struggled by police to control the gun violence.