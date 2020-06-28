Two shot, one critical after early morning Brooklyn party turned into gun battle

Two people were shot and are in critical condition after a dispute early Sunday morning at a street party in Brooklyn which escalated into a gun battle, police officials said.
Police believe the two victims may not have been part of the dispute and might have been innocent by standers attending the party just outside NYCHA’s Cooper Park Houses in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
The shooting began at about 4:15 a.m. when a large group of people were having a party in front of 340 Frost St., when the dispute erupted and shots rang out. Police from the 94th Precinct found a 31-year-old male was shot in the elbow, hip and hand, while a 30-year-old woman was shot in the head.
The woman was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and the man to Elmhurst where both were listed in critical condition.
