Alleged gunman nabbed for shooting Brooklyn resident in apartment

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops nabbed a 28-year-old gunman suspected of shooting a resident at a Brooklyn NYCHA apartment building on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim, not immediately identified, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest inside his sixth-floor apartment of the Gowanus Houses at 235 Hoyt St. He was listed in stable condition at NYU Langone Lutheran Medical Center upon, officials said.

The suspect, his name withheld pending charges, was nabbed by sharp-eyed cops from the 76th Precinct on Sackett and Henry Street in Cobble Hill minutes after the shooting. He too was said to be injured, possibly from a fight inside the apartment.

Police rushed to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. on May 26 after the victim apparently called 911 to say he was shot by the suspect.

Cops immediately fanned out through the neighborhood and spotted the suspect walking on Sackett Street apparently with bloody clothing. After a brief struggle, police were able to cuff him and take him to the stationhouse.

“It’s been a long time since we had a shooting over here,” said one woman who watched EMS transport the victim from the building. “It’s sometimes bad over here, but no shootings in a while. May be things are getting bad again.”

Police are still looking for the firearm used in the shooting and were examining video footage to see where the gun may have been dropped.

No other suspects were wanted in the shooting, officials said.