Cops cuff suspect in double stabbing that injured two men in Brooklyn

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two men in Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to police, at 8:53 p.m. on April 25, a 39-year-old man and 51-year-old man were inside a residential building in the vicinity of Dorchester Road and East 21 Street when they were punched and kicked by the suspect. During the assault, the suspect stabbed the 39-year-old man multiple times before fleeing the scene.

When the suspect reached the corner of Dorchester Road and Flatbush Avenue, he stabbed another 40-year-old man before fleeing on Flatbush Avenue. EMS took the 39-year-old man and 40-year-old man to local hospitals in stable condition.

On April 26, 40-year-old Aubrey Dukes was arrest in connection to this assault. He was charged with attempted murder, assault, harassment, strangulation and criminal obstruction of breathing.