Cops on the hunt for escaped federal prisoner in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly escaped from federal custody on his way to Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the NYPD would not disclose the suspect’s identity but told Brooklyn Paper that the inmate is on the run with no shoes. Police describe the detainee as a 19-year-old man standing at 5-feet, 10-inches tall with black pants and a gray hoodie. Reports on the crime app Citizen further describe the suspect as being approximately 120 pounds and having a ponytail.

Videos from the Citizen app also show police officers searching roofs and backyards for the escapee.

Police are scouring Fourth Avenue from 25th Street to 27th Street in search of the suspect and have 26th Street between Third and Fourth Avenue completely barricaded, where they believe the suspect may be hiding out.

Cops on the scene said the suspect jumped out of a moving car on his way to MDC.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.