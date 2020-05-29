Man dies after being stabbed in the mouth on Brooklyn street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in a violent dispute on a Brooklyn dead-end street late Thursday night, police reported.

The victim, not yet identified, was stabbed in the mouth by an unknown assailant just before midnight in front of 417 Newport St. at the end of Van Sinderen Avenue in East New York, next to the elevated L train tracks.

One of his companions drove him to Brookdale University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, law enforcement sources reported.

Police from the 75th Precinct marked more than 40 pieces of evidence, where possibly a gathering of numerous young men was ongoing.

Residents said loud music could be heard most of night and attendees were drinking Hennessy alcohol out of plastic cups. Many of those bottles and cups were marked as part of the crime scene.

Crime scene detectives were on scene most of the morning collecting the evidence and any clues. The weapon has not been recovered, police say.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.