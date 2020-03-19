Man throws highly-flammable oxygen tank onto electrified tracks in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for a reckless man who decided to hurl an oxygen tank onto electrified subway tracks in Brooklyn.

The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. on March 17 inside the Nevins Street station on the 2/3/4/5 lines in Downtown Brooklyn.

Security video that police released on March 18 shows the suspect walking down the station entrance stairs with the thin, metal oxygen tank in tow.

Moments later, authorities said, he walked to the Manhattan-bound platform of the station and threw the tank on to the tracks. An arriving 2 train then struck the tank, which resulted in a temporary smoke condition.

The video cuts to the reckless man exiting the station turnstiles. Police said he fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 88th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.