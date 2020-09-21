Other Half Brewing Company to open tap room in Brooklyn this fall

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Call it the other Other Half.

Popular Carroll Gardens beer makers Other Half Brewing Company plan to open a new pint-sized outpost at Domino Park in October, creating small-batch experimental beverages at the Williamsburg waterfront, according to one of the brewers.

“Domino Park will feature more experimental beverages, including seltzers, small-batch and fruited beers, as well as styles we have not brewed before,” said Other Half co-founder Sam Richardson. “We’ll be brewing with new hops and yeast strains and are excited to create more on-the-fly beers.”

The beeristas will set up their second Brooklyn shop inside a 3,600 square-foot space at the corner of River and S. First streets inside the East River-facing 42-story office and residential tower dubbed 1 South First by Dumbo developer Two Trees.

The new digs feature a taproom, production facility, and outdoor patio with eight tables at the site that formerly housed the old Domino Sugar factory, which Two Trees is transforming into a sprawling mega development.

The soon-to-open spot will be flanked by a new outpost of Bushwick pizza haven Roberta’s and ice cream makers Oddfellows, and patrons will be able to order food to the outdoor terrace from these and other nearby establishments, such as Italian eatery Misi on Kent Avenue and S. Fourth Street, or Tacocina at Domino Park, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Two Trees chief executive officer Jed Walentas hopes the wealth of new drinking and dining options will make the development a hub for food and culture adjacent to restaurant-lined Grand Street.

“With Domino Park just outside the brewery and Roberta’s right next door, 1 South First will be a premier destination along Grand Street, which continues to emerge as a cultural and food destination in Brooklyn.”

In addition to their in-house brews, the Other Half team will offer a selection cocktails, champagne, wine, and spirits to match their beers, according to Andrew Burman, also a co-founder of the company.

“We’ve tapped industry friends to help us curate cocktail, champagne and wine programs that will match what we’re doing with the beers,” Burman said. “And since our team loves whisky and mezcal, we’re psyched to offer a broader list of these spirits, too.”

The hops masters also have a location upstate and plan to expand to Washington, D.C., this fall.

The brewery will still offer their signature India Pale Ales, sours and stouts canned from their original Centre Street location beneath the Gowanus Expressway, according to Richardson.

“Our original Brooklyn location will continue to offer canned beers to go and focus on IPAs, sours and stouts,” he said.

Other Half Domino Park [34 River St. at S. First Street in Williamsburg, DominoPark@otherhalfbrewing.com]. Opening October.

This story first appeared on our sister publication brooklynpaper.com.